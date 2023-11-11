Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 160.5% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 95.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter worth $49,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $100.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.78.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

