Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

QQQE stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $813.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.22. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $81.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.1652 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

