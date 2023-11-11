Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 47 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 904 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after buying an additional 25,783 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 49,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBAC. KeyCorp reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.12.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $218.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.37 and a 200 day moving average of $221.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $312.34.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

