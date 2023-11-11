Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,754 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $185.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,542.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OC opened at $124.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.50. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $83.98 and a 52-week high of $147.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

