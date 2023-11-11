Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $289.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.06. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBB. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.86.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

