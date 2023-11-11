Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,839,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $323,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,059,025.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $526,759.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,471,394.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,354 shares of company stock worth $4,712,541 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.6 %

GWRE opened at $91.05 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.44 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GWRE

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.