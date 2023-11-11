Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in ONEOK by 211.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.