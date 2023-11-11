Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $267,000 in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $27,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

