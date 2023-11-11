Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $260,000 in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLJP. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $28.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

