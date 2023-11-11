Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $229,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $68.50 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

