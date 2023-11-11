Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Leidos by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Leidos by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $103.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average of $90.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Leidos Increases Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

