Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $272,000 Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period.

KOF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

KOF opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.71. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $64.97 and a twelve month high of $91.23.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.6528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

