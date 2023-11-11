Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $269,000 Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $41.48.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

