Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $252,000 Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,060,000 after buying an additional 60,513 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 159,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the period. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $8.30 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

