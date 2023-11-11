Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $235,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average is $57.78. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

