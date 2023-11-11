Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22,546.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,235,649 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $200,918,000 after buying an additional 2,225,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after buying an additional 785,055 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,449,000 after buying an additional 749,933 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $65,817,000 after buying an additional 613,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $296,668.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,021.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $422,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,628.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $296,668.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,021.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,976 shares of company stock worth $1,885,664. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $110.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.06 and its 200-day moving average is $96.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $111.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.