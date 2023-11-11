Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $232,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $90.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average of $91.97. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

