Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $225,000 Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.1 %

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $94.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

