Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Seagen by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN stock opened at $213.72 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $217.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.80.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $693,100.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,489.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $693,100.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $99,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,925 shares in the company, valued at $26,970,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,488 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

