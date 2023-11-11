Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 92.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at $3,045,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Insider Transactions at EVERTEC

In other news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $44,883.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,879.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Price Performance

EVERTEC stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $42.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

EVERTEC Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.