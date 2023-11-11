Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 7,255 Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 414.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 967.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Gentex Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.