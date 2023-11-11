Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,277 shares during the period. Bank of Italy grew its position in Ferrari by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,295,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,171,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ferrari by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,275,000 after buying an additional 484,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,547,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ferrari by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,154,000 after buying an additional 81,990 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.69.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Ferrari stock opened at $339.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.60. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $209.88 and a 52 week high of $340.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

