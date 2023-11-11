Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Xylem by 42.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 1.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 1.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $98.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

