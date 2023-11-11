Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Shares in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,259 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,662,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 142,102 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in CEMEX by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,145,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after buying an additional 665,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 31.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX Price Performance

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.47.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

