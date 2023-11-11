Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $29.15 and last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 232342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 110.05% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, Director Vada O. Manager sold 8,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $290,154.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,722.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $57,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,141.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vada O. Manager sold 8,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $290,154.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,722.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $601,606 and sold 12,351 shares valued at $415,476. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 127.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth $55,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

