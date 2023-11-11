Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $12.13, but opened at $13.25. Utz Brands shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 61,343 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,300.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 63,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 34,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 594,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 191,441 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 11.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 15.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,226.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

