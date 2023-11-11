Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,287,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 647,709 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 307.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dan Doman sold 13,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $67,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Further Reading

