Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,019 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.46.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $130.23 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.69 and a fifty-two week high of $158.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

