Truist Financial Corp Has $408,000 Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 298.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,329 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 34.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $858,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 49.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 125,974 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Hope Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $9.15 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.18 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $28,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

