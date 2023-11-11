Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Stock Price Down 14.8%

Shares of Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report) were down 14.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 260,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 401% from the average daily volume of 52,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67.

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

