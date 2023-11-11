Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Toast by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,758,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,986 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Toast by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,871 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,200,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Toast by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 95,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TOST opened at $14.10 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 28.31% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TOST. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens increased their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Toast from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $1,349,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,979.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $39,957.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,821,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,398,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $1,349,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,221,979.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,322 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,512 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

