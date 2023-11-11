Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Short Interest Down 80.4% in October

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the October 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TYCMY opened at C$26.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.47. Tingyi has a 52-week low of C$25.00 and a 52-week high of C$36.96.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
