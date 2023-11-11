Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Short Interest Down 80.4% in October

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the October 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TYCMY opened at C$26.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.47. Tingyi has a 52-week low of C$25.00 and a 52-week high of C$36.96.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.