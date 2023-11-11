ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CEO James G. Reinhart Sells 32,118 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) CEO James G. Reinhart sold 32,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $111,128.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,642.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ThredUp Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 24.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The firm had revenue of $82.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ThredUp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ThredUp by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in ThredUp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 642,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ThredUp by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in ThredUp by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in ThredUp by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

