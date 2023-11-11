Thomas W. Seger Acquires 3,000 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $83,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 463,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,866,010.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:GABC opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $830.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.64. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $40.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
