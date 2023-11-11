Thomas W. Seger Acquires 3,000 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $83,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 463,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,866,010.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $830.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.64. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $40.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after buying an additional 108,035 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.