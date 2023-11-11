Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,700 shares, an increase of 276.2% from the October 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,383,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Therapeutic Solutions International Price Performance

TSOI stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About Therapeutic Solutions International

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, traumatic brain injury, and lung pathologies, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products consist of QuadraMune, a patented synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechingallate, and thymoquionone to increase natural killer cell activity and healthy cytokine production.

