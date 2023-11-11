The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Position Lifted by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Free Report) by 13,469.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 28,690 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUBA. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 60,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 184,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

