Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of UGI worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in UGI by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UGI by 189.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in UGI by 75.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NYSE UGI opened at $20.62 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

