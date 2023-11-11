Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of BellRing Brands worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,492.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 685.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $46.45 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRBR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens lowered BellRing Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

