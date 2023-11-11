Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Acuity Brands worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,286,000 after buying an additional 12,623 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $175.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.30 and a 1-year high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, building management system, location-aware solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-LightTM, AculuxTM, American Electric Lighting, CycloneTM, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, IndyTM, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LEDTM, Luminis, Mark Architectural LightingTM, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and Sensor SwitchTM brands.

