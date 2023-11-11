Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 964 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after buying an additional 122,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,855,000 after purchasing an additional 91,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,592.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 455,168 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ABG opened at $201.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.22. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.47 and a 1-year high of $256.39.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

