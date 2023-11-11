Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 837 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRC opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.88. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

