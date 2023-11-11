Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 837 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance
SRC opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.88. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spirit Realty Capital
Spirit Realty Capital Profile
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spirit Realty Capital
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.