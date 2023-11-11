Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 635 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $436,159. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $73.97 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

