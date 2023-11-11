Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 4,726 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Vontier worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vontier by 47.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 1,095.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Vontier by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Price Performance

VNT stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $18.13 and a one year high of $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

Several analysts have commented on VNT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

