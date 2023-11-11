Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 4,462 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Option Care Health worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 120.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 121.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 1,031.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 39.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 122.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPCH. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In related news, Director R Carter Pate acquired 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,278.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,763.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Option Care Health news, insider Collin Smyser purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.69 per share, for a total transaction of $86,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Carter Pate purchased 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,278.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,763.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,965 shares of company stock worth $216,114 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

