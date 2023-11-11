Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 3,527 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,123 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $58.32 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

