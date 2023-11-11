Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 3,374 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 105,015 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 232,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 43,597 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 432,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 197,114 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 389,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 26,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 564.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

