Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,768 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Commerce Bancshares worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after buying an additional 133,660,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,810,000 after buying an additional 1,313,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,332,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,155.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 363,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,194,000 after buying an additional 359,998 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,790.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,790.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.17. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.77 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

