Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 122 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,092,000 after acquiring an additional 587,635 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $780,492,000 after acquiring an additional 57,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,183,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $672,682,000 after acquiring an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $207.26 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.44 and a 1-year high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.94 and its 200 day moving average is $212.22.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total transaction of $25,041.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,374.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,339 shares of company stock valued at $268,867. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

