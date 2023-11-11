Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,995 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Valvoline by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,937,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,384,000 after purchasing an additional 519,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Valvoline by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after buying an additional 115,558 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,875,000 after buying an additional 309,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after buying an additional 36,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Valvoline by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,177,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,073,000 after buying an additional 501,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Lori Ann Flees acquired 8,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $299,755.04. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,613 shares in the company, valued at $425,814.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,839 shares of company stock worth $601,606 and sold 12,351 shares worth $415,476. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Valvoline from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Shares of VVV opened at $32.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

