Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,560 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of IDACORP worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 41,480 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDA stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.10 and a 12 month high of $112.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 61.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $143,608.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

